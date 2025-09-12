A Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Finale Line May Have Teased A Doctor Who Crossover

"Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" are two of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time, two long-running shows that got their start in the 1960s. Both have legions of fans around the world and have multiple spinoffs, and they even have some surprising on-screen connections. Over the past few years, nods to each other have been noticed by fans in episodes of both, and the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 finale just dropped a serious hint that suggests we could be in for the first-ever on-screen crossover.

It's in the episode "New Life and New Civilizations" that we seemingly get our first direct reference to the time and space-traveling Doctor from "Doctor Who." Chief Engineer Pelia drops a mind-blowing comment: "Remind me to tell you about the time I spent with a time-traveling doctor once." Add in the reference just a few episodes earlier when eagle-eyed fans spotted what is most certainly the Doctor's TARDIS in the background of a scene, and it seems like the series is heavily hinting at a potential crossover between the two shows.

On paper, this sounds like a long shot, given that the franchises are owned by different companies (Paramount and the BBC, respectively), but inter-company crossovers aren't unheard of (Sony and Marvel teaming up to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to mind). In the past, "Doctor Who" and "Star Trek" have crossed streams in comic books, but could a live-action crossover be in the cards? With "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" each struggling with fans of late, it could be just the big swing idea they need to reinvigorate fan excitement.