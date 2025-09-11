Rental Family Review: An Earnest And Sentimental Crowdpleaser [TIFF 2025]

Brendan Fraser, a performer who has experienced his own rollercoaster ride of a career, is the perfect actor to helm "Rental Family." He has an earnestness that makes it clear that he's always going forward with the best of intentions, and a vulnerability that sells the loneliness and isolation of his character. If there was a hint of cynicism or irony to Philip, none of this would work. But his understated, soft-spoken performance lends the character a lot of emotional depth.

And this film tugs at the heartstrings, make no mistake. Throughout the runtime of "Rental Family," it plays the audience like a fiddle, using all the familiar pressure points to elicit a reaction. Whether or not all of these emotional beats are organic or indeed earned is another question entirely. Plenty of situations feel contrived to get us to maximum emotional impact, regardless of whether or not they actually make sense within the narrative. The film is at its strongest in its quieter moments, when we're able to bask in Philip's personal growth. He goes from being a mere observer of other people's lives (he spends a great deal of time at his window, watching his neighbors as though they were picture-in-picture television), to acting but only within the rigidly defined strictures of his given role, to finally becoming an active participant in his own life. He matters beyond just the space that he can fill for others, but because of who he is as a person.

It's hard to fault any of the performances in "Rental Family," particularly what we get from Mari Yamamoto as Philip's tough on the outside, soft on the inside colleague and Akira Emoto as his would-be daughter Mia. I only wish that these relationships had a little bit more time to breathe, since the film often feels overstuffed with narrative subplots. We're barely given a second to sit with these burgeoning friendships when we're rushed along to the next plot point. Still, "Rental Family" is a clear crowdpleaser with a sense of humor and charm that will make audiences fall in love with it — if they're willing to accept its unvarnished sentimentality, that is.

"Rental Family" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will hit theaters on November 21.