Chicago Med's Yaya DaCosta Almost Won This Major Reality TV Competition

Yaya DaCosta may be best known as ER nurse April Sexton from long-running NBC series "Chicago Med," having starred on the show for the first six seasons, but she kicked off her career by almost winning Cycle 3 of "America's Next Top Model" in 2004.

After placing second on the show helmed by supermodel Tyra Banks, DaCosta turned her attention to acting, eventually landing her career-defining role on "Chicago Med" in 2015. As April, the actress was integral to the medical team at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center emergency department, where she dated Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee).

After departing "Chicago Med" at the end of Season 6, DaCosta briefly returned in Season 8 in order for April and Ethan to rekindle their romance and finally get married. Since 2021, DaCosta starred on the short-lived TV series "Our Kind of People" and Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer," and only recently started referencing her time on "America's Next Top Model," which she had shied away from for nearly 20 years.