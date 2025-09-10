What's Happening!! Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

It's easy to forget, but it wasn't so long ago that television was almost exclusively white, with most sitcoms and TV shows using Black actors only in supporting roles. That would change throughout the 1970s, with classics like "Good Times" and "Sanford and Son" altering the face of television and proving that Black sitcoms could be bonafide hits. In 1976, "Good Times" creator Eric Monte launched "What's Happening!!," which, despite its mere three-season run, became an all-time classic.

While most shows of the era were focused on adult couples raising families, "What's Happening!!" revolved around a group of teens who were always getting into some misadventure or another. The series centered on brother and sister Roger and Dee Thomas and their mother Mabel, with neighborhood friends Rerun and Dwayne always tagging along.

Most of the cast were the same age as their characters, and the series was a rare show that featured a young, all-Black cast. Most of them would return in the mid-1980s for a sequel series, "What's Happening Now!!," and many count their roles in the series as the biggest in their careers. Despite most of the actors being very young, though, the show has seen many of its biggest stars pass on in the decades since its debut.