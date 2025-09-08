The Girlfriend Review: Occasionally Entertaining But Mostly Maddening

What the series does pretty well is use Laura and Cherry's POVs to tell the same events from crucially different perspectives. It's a tried and true method of storytelling that made shows like "The Affair" fascinating, and "The Girlfriend" derives most of its suspense and intrigue from it effectively. Yet here, the nuances between their feelings and perceptions matter less than the lies these perspectives aim to expose. The POVs always further each other in some way, connecting the story beats and revealing a little more down the line to progress the plot. It's why the show becomes fairly binge-able, because the episodes usually open with a half-twist (something extremely intense and dramatic) that will be fully revealed at the end, giving way to another cliffhanger. It's methodical and painstaking storytelling that works like a charm.

But what drives our curiosity and emotional investment is that at some point, the truth must come out in a likely explosive and chaotic manner after things spiral out of control. There's one rather bold twist mid-way through that effectively delays this (and it's something I didn't see coming at all), but in the end, we're all in this to see the s*** hit the fan. There's a limit to how long Olivia Cooke and Robin Wright can entertain with their tremendous acting chops — and they're truly terrific — before the truth inevitably comes to the surface.

Unfortunately, the writers go far beyond that point, and that's when the series turns from fairly entertaining to infuriatingly stupid. It becomes maddeningly unrealistic how oblivious Dan is to everything happening around him — there's always a dumb excuse and a conveniently placed plot point explaining why he's not seeing the forest for the trees. He's one of the most ignorant man-child characters I've seen in a while, but even Laura and Cherry reach the point in the last two episodes when their actions, from calculating and cunning, turn downright idiotic. So when the finale arrives, you feel like you've been cheated and set up for a climax that fails to deliver on any level. The final note the show ends on feels as if it was ripped from some of the worst psychological thrillers from the '90s. It's so enraging, nonsensical, and sensationalistic that even an overdose of suspension of disbelief is unable to save it from being a total dumpster fire.

"The Girlfriend" premieres on Amazon Prime on September 10.