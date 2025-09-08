How Alan Ritchson Felt About His Hunger Games Death

Alan Ritchson told Wired in 2025 that he thought his on-screen death in "Catching Fire" was later changed in a way that didn't line up with how he acted in the original shot. "Actually, I took an arrow to the face, so I played it like it was to the face. And then I think they decided in post that was a little too gruesome, to take an arrow to the face by Katniss, so they changed it to my chest," he said. "But I didn't shoot it that way! I didn't shoot it like I was taking a shot to the chest. My head snapped back like an idiot, and the thing went in my chest, and I'm like this," he added, jerking his head back. "Who does that? I wouldn't have died like that."

When rewatching the scene in "Catching Fire," it's clear there's been some editing to try and eliminate Gloss's head snapping back. As Katniss shoots an arrow at him, the filming angle changes to Gloss's rear. It then switches back to the front right as his head seems to move, showing the audience the arrow in his chest. You can still see the movement of his chin, and while it isn't as obvious with how quickly everything happens, it's still not the way that Alan Ritchson would have liked to go out.