12 Best Movies Like Training Day

One of Ridley Scott's biggest movies of all time starred Denzel Washington in a role tailor-made to showcase his simultaneous command of charisma and dramatic nuance. Written by Steven Zaillian and released in 2007, Scott's "American Gangster" chronicles, over 157 minutes, the rise and fall of North Carolina-born Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas.

The film begins with Lucas as the second-in-command to mob boss Bumpy Johnson (Clarence Williams III) in 1968, before Johnson's death prompts Lucas to start smuggling heroin from Thailand to the U.S. with the help of Vietnam War servicemen. Zaillian's script then follows Lucas for several decades, from his emergence as Harlem's most powerful crime kingpin until his operation is derailed by Newark police detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe).

Despite some measure of historical inaccuracy, "American Gangster" is a sleek, old-fashioned, propulsive drama that represents the best of what a gangster film can accomplish on a studio-sized budget. Washington and Crowe are both in top form, as is Ruby Dee in her Oscar-nominated role as Frank's seemingly oblivious mother Mahalee Lucas. It's a sturdy urban epic of the sort that any fan of "Training Day" has a good chance of falling in love with, even if its protagonist is situated on the opposite side of the law.