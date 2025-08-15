The Only Recap You Need Before The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Warrens are set to make their final bow. After spawning three sequels and an entire cinematic universe about the many cursed objects that reside in the couple's occult museum, the final "Conjuring" film is coming out this September. If you want a recap of all of the cases the infamous couple has explored on the silver screen since the first movie freaked out audiences around the globe, then check out the video posted above.

The fictionalized adventures of real-life demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) have been pretty popular at the box office and fairly popular with critics. The first film holds an 86% fresh critical score at Rotten Tomatoes, and it pulled in $319.5 million at the box office. "The Conjuring 2" did slightly better, making $320.4 million worldwide while also being a critical success with an 80% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. The terrifying threequel, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," marked a dire milestone for the franchise; while it managed to earn $206.4 million in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's the first film in the quadrilogy to be deemed critically rotten at 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. Will this final film restore the franchise to its former critical glory?