Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump Is Completely Different From The Book It's Based On

Believe it or not, in the original "Forrest Gump" novel by Winston Groom and its sequel, "Gump & Co.," the titular character is not the sweet-natured, easy-to-like guy whom everyone adores even as he naively stumbles his way through history.

First off, Forrest is not as wholesome as Tom Hanks' big-screen version from the 1994 film adaptation. He's got a bit of a potty mouth in the book, and he's no stranger to the temptation of wine, women, and song — in fact, he's often pulled off the straight and narrow by all three, plus the lure of money. If you've ever wanted to hear Forrest use some four-letter words, then the book has you covered.

That's far from the only major change that the movie makes. When Forrest creates his shrimp company, Lieutenant Dan is never involved in its formation — the military superior never becomes as close to Forrest in the book as he does in the movie. The friend he names that shrimp company after — Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue — is actually a college associate in the novel.

The most significant changes involve Forrest's relationship with his one-that-got-away-and-came-back, Jenny. In the book, her actions are more villainous and selfish than they are in the movie. While she doesn't die yet, she grabs Forrest's son and runs away yet again, leaving him to be with another man — a shocker and definitely a dark part of Forrest's history. Jenny later dies of hepatitis C, and Forrest continues raising his son — with occasional commentary from Jenny's ghost, who proceeds to haunt the family.

On top of that, lots of adventures Forrest indulges in during the novel are chopped out for length; for one, he ends up saving Chairman Mao from drowning, a strong nod to how much of a satire Groom intended the book to be. With so many differences between these versions, one might think the author might be offended by the many switches that were made for the film. He was at first, but he's come to appreciate them over time.