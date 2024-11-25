Forrest Gump's Jenny Gets Tons Of Hate - But She's Not A Villain Says Robin Wright

Jenny Curran is a divisive character for a variety of reasons, but most of the criticism lobbied at her stems from fans believing that she's selfish at best and villainous at worst. The consensus is that she takes advantage of Forrest Gump, knowing that he will always prioritize her needs. "She uses Forrest when it is advantageous for her but will dip out regularly when he needs her," Redditor u/Sleepinismy9to5 argued. "Forrest tries to do good his whole life but constantly has Jenny show up randomly to rock the boat."

Elsewhere, some people hate that Jenny keeps rejecting a nice guy like Forrest, and only accepts his marriage proposal because she's dying and needs someone to look after their child. "She should have introduced him to his son right away," u/ValentineHorseradish wrote. "She didn't. Why? Because she was selfish and stupid, but more importantly, she had no love to give to Forrest."

Still, these viewpoints don't represent the mindset of all "Forrest Gump" fans, nor do they reflect the way Robin Wright feels about the Jenny character. While Wright acknowledges some of Jenny's faults, her views are more nuanced and sympathetic.