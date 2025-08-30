The Only Streaming List You Need For September 2025
September brings the start of the fall TV schedule, which is when networks traditionally drop a lot of big shows. The leaves are starting to turn, the air's getting chilly, and people are ready to watch more television. Streaming services are not exempt from this autumnal fever. Want a handy guide to everything that's coming to streaming in September 2025? Click above to watch our complete rundown of what to watch.
Hulu will debut Season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building" — which will focus on the investigation of the murder of the Arconia's doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca) — with the first three episodes dropping on September 9. Courtroom drama "Reasonable Doubt" will also return on September 18, while the Glenn Powell sports comedy "Chad Powers" will bow on September 30. The Korean spy drama "Tempest" will also be on Hulu starting September 10.
On Netflix, the back half of the second season of "Wednesday" will arrive on September 3, and Season 3 of "Alice in Borderland" will arrive on September 25. And, while it doesn't have original programming, Tubi has a huge back catalog of favorites that will be newly available to users in September, like "Mean Girls" and "Pan's Labyrinth." And they aren't the only movies fans will be able to get their hands on this September.
Plenty of film favorites will be coming to streaming in September
There's a bunch of great movies coming to streaming in September 2025, from classic family flicks to must-see fantasy movies. Hulu subscribers will be able to watch "Evil Dead Rise" and the iconic "Clueless," while Netflix users will have access to the "Shrek" series and both "Amazing Spider-Man" volumes. Netflix will also add "Stand By Me" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to its library, two iconic '80s movies that still hold up today.
Tubi will add a huge number of films to its roster this coming September. Some of these will be on the streamer for the first time, and others are returning favorites. The "Lake Placid" movies will be added to the Tubi library, as will Guillermo del Toro's dark fantasy hit "Pan's Labyrinth." It's going to be a great month for "Evil Dead" fans: On top of 2023's "Evil Dead Rise" coming to Hulu, Tubi will add the 2013 remake of the original "Evil Dead," which holds the record for the most fake blood used in a single film.
Want to know more about what's going to be available on every single major streaming service this September? Check out Looper's video above for an in-depth rundown.