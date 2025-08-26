Why Dexter: Original Sin Was Canceled After Being Renewed

Even when it occasionally went too far, "Dexter" was one of the best crime shows around for its first few seasons. It petered out toward the end — resulting in one of the most infamously bad TV finales of all time – but it's also yielded copious spinoffs, perhaps in an attempt to make people forget about the original finale. One such spinoff is "Dexter: Original Sin," a prequel series that followed a young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson, taking over for Michael C. Hall) as he discovers a penchant for killing.

Unfortunately for fans, "Dexter: Original Sin" has been canceled after one season despite an initial Season 2 renewal. The show aired on Paramount+ with Showtime from December 2024 to February 2025, and two months after the finale, Paramount announced another season. However, word officially arrived on August 22 that Paramount wouldn't move forward with the series. No concrete information has been given as to why "Dexter: Original Sin" was canceled, but the news came on the heels of Paramount's merger with Skydance, which has led to a lot of shake-ups within the company — like "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" getting the axe.

Inside sources at Paramount suggested that the company wanted to concentrate on its other current spinoff, "Dexter: Resurrection," in which Hall himself continues to play the title role. But while "Original Sin" may be gone, Paramount and Skydance may still have long-term plans for the "Dexter" franchise.