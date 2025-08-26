The Real Reason Netflix Canceled The Waterfront

"The Waterfront" took Netflix by storm in the summer of 2025, mixing crime drama, family soap opera, and mystery-thriller elements to become one of the most talked-about streaming shows of the season. But in late August, the streamer made the shocking decision to axe the series after just one season. And while Netflix hasn't said precisely why it canceled "The Waterfront," it's pretty clear by now that Netflix's cancellation decisions are usually the result of disappointing numbers — either low viewership or unsustainably large budgets.

"The Watefront" debuted with a strong 8.3 million viewers in its first few days of release. In just two weeks the series became a bona fide hit, coming in at No. 1 on the Netflix ratings chart at the end of June with 11.6 million views, which accounted for 74.2 million hours viewed. While the cancellation did come as a surprise to many, including those watching the charts, the series did see a noticeable decline in viewership later on. It dropped to 5.6 million views after a few weeks, though even that fall was mostly attributed to the release of a new season of "Squid Game."

Nevertheless, series creator Kevin Williamson — whose own life inspired the series — didn't let the cancellation get him down. "While I'm sad the Buckleys won't be back for Season 2, I'm celebrating the joy that was Season 1," Williams said on social media (via Deadline). "Thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story."