This 2025 Netflix Crime Series Is Perfect For Fans Of Ozark

"Ozark" sees Jason Bateman move from comedy to crime drama as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who turns to a life of white-collar crime when he gets involved with a Mexican cartel (no, he's not based on a real person). When things go awry, though, the cartel threatens him and his family, and Marty is forced into running their entire money laundering operation, working out of a new base, hidden away from prying eyes in the rural Ozarks (though it was filmed elsewhere).

Debuting on Netflix in 2017 and running for four seasons (all of which are still exclusive to the streamer), "Ozark" is a gritty drama that shows an ordinary man pushed to the brink when he goes too far in an effort to provide for his family. The series has been praised for its dramatic story, gritty tone, and the striking performances from a cast that includes the likes of Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and Esai Morales. It dives headfirst into the dirty dealings of the criminal underworld but is at its best when it explores the tough choices that people are often forced to make when their lives begin to fall apart. The series never shies away from showing the grim consequences of criminal life, either, and holds a spot among the best Netflix originals.

Still, "Ozark" is hardly the only show of its type, as it compares well to greats like "Breaking Bad" and "Fargo." And there's another show on Netflix that you should be watching if you love the Bateman-led series: "The Waterfront." Staking out a spot in Netflix's top ten when it debuted, the best part is that it's just getting started. So what's it all about, and why should "Ozark" fans tune in? Let us explain.