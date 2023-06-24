Fifty Shades Of Grey: The Correct Order To Watch & How Closely They Follow The Books

E.L. James' romantic drama "Fifty Shades of Grey" has come a long way since its early days on the internet as "Twilight" fanfiction. The author, who raked in $131 million over a four-year span, is now synonymous with the hit book series, as well as the trilogy of films that were released between 2015 and 2018. For those who didn't jump on the "Fifty Shades" bandwagon back then, or for those who may need a refresher, let's take a look at the correct order to watch the movies, and how closely they follow the books.

Unlike "Star Wars" and other franchises that have prequels and spinoff films that can be viewed in a variety of chronologies depending on preference, the "Fifty Shades" series is pretty straightforward. The right way to watch these films is in the order they were released: "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Fifty Shades Darker" and, finally, "Fifty Shades Freed."

If viewed this way, audiences embark on a journey with Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) as she begins a whirlwind, albeit unorthodox, relationship with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), has to grapple with her new man's toxic childhood, and, eventually, embraces her life with the billionaire. And for fans who are concerned about starting the films without having read the books, you will be happy to know that the films are quite faithful to their source material.