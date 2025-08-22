Peacemaker Isn't DC's Only Sad Boy

Is Chris Smith DC's saddest boy? If you've seen "Peacemaker" Season 1 then you'd be forgiven for answering "yes" to that question, but, as the video above proves beyond doubt, the world of DC Comics is actually full of sad boy heroes. Peacemaker doesn't top the list, though there's no denying that he's had it rough. As revealed in "Peacemaker" Season 1, which contains plenty of crazy moments, Smith grew up the son of a deranged white supremacist villain known as the White Dragon. To make matters worse, he was subjected to his father's abuse and torment, which was so brutal that it led to his brother's accidental death.

With a childhood like his, it's no wonder many people assume Peacemaker is DC's biggest sad boy. Yet, as tough as he had it growing up, he's not the only DC hero to endure childhood trauma. When it comes to difficult pasts, look no further than Batman, whose parents were murdered right in front of him when he was a child. Bruce Wayne, like Chris Smith, uses his tragic past to motivate him as a hero. On-screen versions of the character have only become more dark and broody over the decades: The campy Batman played by Adam West is a far cry from Robert Pattinson's emo version of Bruce Wayne.