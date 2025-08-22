Foundation Season 3 Features An Asimov Robot Reference Only Hardcore Fans Noticed

In his book "Robot Visions," Asimov explains how, the year after he was born, Czech intellectual Karel Čapek debuted his play "Rossum's Universal Robots." At the time, the term "robot" was unknown, but that was about the change. Here are Asimov's direct words about the production: "The play was produced in 1921 and was sufficiently popular (though when I read it, my purely personal opinion was that it was dreadful) to force the word 'robot' into universal use. The name for an artificial human being is now 'robot' in every language, as far as I know."

Čapek didn't just pull the word robot out of thin air for "R.U.R." It came from the Czech word "robota," which means forced labor, and is historically associated with serfs, agricultural laborers contractually tied to the land of their lords. The root of the word is even more chilling: "Rab" is Czech for slave. Despite Asimov not being impressed when he later read it, the play was a smashing success, initially being translated into 30 languages. A century on, we still hear its echoes, most notably in the works of the man who took the robot concept mainstream.

Remarkably, the role of robots (and the people who make them) in science fiction hasn't changed all that much since their inception. Speaking after the premiere of his play, Čapek explained what drove the titular inventor. "Mr. Rossum (whose name translated into English signifies 'Mr. Intellectual' or 'Mr. Brain') is a typical representative of the scientific materialism of the last [nineteenth] century. His desire to create an artificial man — in the chemical and biological, not mechanical sense — is inspired by a foolish and obstinate wish to prove God to be unnecessary and absurd."