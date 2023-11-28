Ted Lasso Cast Member Teases Season 4 On Twitter
Could a "Ted Lasso" Season 4 be around the corner?
Audiences around the world cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic found themselves obsessing over Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso." A feel-good soccer sitcom from the minds of Jason Sudeikis and "Scrubs" creative Bill Lawrence, the show became a juggernaut for the streamer thanks to its riveting performances, classic fish-out-of-water story, and emphasis on positivity and optimism. One of the platform's most-watched series, the maiden season of "Ted Lasso" was an Emmys darling, winning over five awards, including outstanding comedy series.
With so much clout and consistent viewership throughout its run, fans were surprised when Sudeikis said they planned to stop after Season 3. Since the 3rd season wrapped this summer, Apple TV+ and the show's expansive creative team have mostly remained mum regarding the future of "Ted Lasso" ... until now. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Nick Mohammed, who plays kit man-turned-coach-turned-kit man Nathan Shelley, shared a behind-the-scenes look at Season 3 and potentially teased another outing for AFC Richmond. "One year to the day since #TedLasso wrapped," he wrote. "And one year to the day that I accidentally posted this spoiler of Nate in AFC Richmond kit! Promise it won't happen again on season 4- now wait."
Fans are divided on a Season 4
Unsurprisingly, fans immediately became obsessed with Nick Mohammed's playful tweet. "Season 4?! Don't do this to me, don't give me hope," shared X user @ChelseaHQ_. A similar sentiment was echoed by @C_SpanishOncer, who wrote, "are u just playing or not pls nick my heart is a bit fragile rn." Clearly, a decent amount of viewers want to see the continued exploits of AFC Richmond, who were last seen coming in second place in the league. However, some fans think Mohammed's post should be taken in jest. "I didn't see this as a season 4 tease, just as a cheeky joke," wrote Reddit user u/haloryder.
Following the Season 3 finale, fans became divided on the prospect of a Season 4. While the show carefully wrapped up several arcs, others were left open, leaving possibilities for future seasons or spin-offs. But many might not be interested in what's next, partially thanks to Season 3's creative decisions. "Ted Lasso" Season 3 was the show's most polarizing; on Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts an audience score of 77% — a staggering drop from the 95% rating accrued by the maiden season.
While some are excited by Mohammed's post, it's more than likely a joke. Then again, it's entirely plausible that "Ted Lasso" could continue in some shape or form.
Will there be a Ted Leason Season 4?
Before the 3rd season's release, Jason Sudeikis, who also stars as the titular character, revealed to Deadline that it would essentially operate as a finale. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he said.
Sudeikis suggested that fans may not even want more after Season 3, saying, "They're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far." Those who have seen Season 3 know it ends on a definitive, albeit open-ended note. In the wake of the Season 3 finale, several theories have popped up that a spin-off series titled "The Richmond Way," focusing on AFC Richmond's future, could manifest.
There's been no conclusive word on what's next, but right after Season 3 wrapped, Nick Mohammed suggested that a spin-off could happen. "I don't know whether it comes back as a film. I've heard rumors of spin-offs ... Who knows?" Mohammed told Esquire. With Mohammed's recent tweet, it's unclear if a "Ted Lasso" Season 4 is in the works, but it certainly would be a welcome surprise — and undoubtedly a profitable one for Apple TV+.