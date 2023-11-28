Ted Lasso Cast Member Teases Season 4 On Twitter

Before the 3rd season's release, Jason Sudeikis, who also stars as the titular character, revealed to Deadline that it would essentially operate as a finale. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he said.

Sudeikis suggested that fans may not even want more after Season 3, saying, "They're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far." Those who have seen Season 3 know it ends on a definitive, albeit open-ended note. In the wake of the Season 3 finale, several theories have popped up that a spin-off series titled "The Richmond Way," focusing on AFC Richmond's future, could manifest.

There's been no conclusive word on what's next, but right after Season 3 wrapped, Nick Mohammed suggested that a spin-off could happen. "I don't know whether it comes back as a film. I've heard rumors of spin-offs ... Who knows?" Mohammed told Esquire. With Mohammed's recent tweet, it's unclear if a "Ted Lasso" Season 4 is in the works, but it certainly would be a welcome surprise — and undoubtedly a profitable one for Apple TV+.