How Strong Is Superman? His Powers Explained

Superman is the OG comic book superhero, having first appeared in "Action Comics" #1 in 1938, and he's remained in print ever since. Because Superman has been around for nearly a century, hundreds of artists and writers have helped shape and reshape the character. As a result, modern depictions of Superman are quite different from the Golden Age hero who could "leap tall buildings in a single bound."

In terms of strength, that's a power that has seen some serious fluctuations throughout Superman's history. In the beginning, he could hold up a car or bend a steel rod. As he progressed, Superman was seen holding up islands, towing the continents, and even hauling entire solar systems. The origins of Superman's powers have also changed, and while he's well-known to derive his abilities from the radiation of Earth's sun, that wasn't initially the case. Regardless, in every depiction, Superman is shown to be one of the strongest and most powerful beings in existence. But just how strong is he?

That's a question that has plagued comic book fans for years. It's been difficult to answer because depictions of his strength in the comics, movies, cartoons, and video games have varied. Fortunately, DC Comics recently clarified the actual levels of strength Superman potentially has, so after more than 85 years in publication, it's possible to quantify just how strong the so-called Last Son of Krypton is. As you likely suspect, it's immense.