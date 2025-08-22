Leonardo DiCaprio Keeps Rewatching This Movie With An 86% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Plenty of big-name actors don't watch their own movies, which is probably for the best; after all, it would feel pretty self-conceited to hang out in your living room all day watching yourself. It sounds like Leonardo DiCaprio, who's been in some stellar films that are definitely worth rewatching, largely falls into that camp _ but he does have one film he returns to pretty often.

Apparently, the actor watches "The Aviator" more than any other of his films. The biopic, which follows the life of Howard Hughes (DiCaprio) as he becomes a successful plane engineer and movie producer while struggling with increasingly severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, holds a special place in DiCaprio's heart. "It was such a special moment to me," he recalled in an interview with Esquire. "I had worked with Marty [Scorsese] on 'Gangs of New York,' and I'd been toting around a book on Howard Hughes for ten years. I almost did it with Michael Mann, but there was a conflict and I ended up bringing it to Marty."

DiCaprio wasn't just a hired gun for "The Aviator" — he actually worked to make the film a reality after riding high on the success of "Romeo + Juliet" and "Titanic." "I felt responsible in a whole new way," the actor said of the project. "I've always felt proud and connected to that film as such a key part of my growing up in this industry and taking on a role of a real collaborator for the first time." As such, rewatching "The Aviator" isn't just a case of DiCaprio admiring his performance so much as him recalling how far he's come in an industry that isn't always easy to navigate.