63 Times The Big Bang Theory Actors Broke The Rest Of The Cast
If you're a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," you owe it to yourself to watch Looper's new video about the funniest, most memorable moments in which actors in the show's cast cause other actors on set to break character. The sheer level of talent and chemistry in the ensemble cast was always this sitcom's greatest asset, and, like every show that lasts long enough to make modern TV history, CBS's generational megahit about a group of geek friends hanging out in Pasadena, California eventually got to a point where its performers were like family to each other.
So it's not much of a revelation that the mood on set was frequently light and humorous enough, even outside the actual taping, to make room for unscripted laugh attacks. Naturally, those character breaks didn't usually make it into the final cut of each episode, which means that we have to turn to bloopers to catch a glimpse of the stars of "The Big Bang Theory" letting other actors' performances and line deliveries get the better of them.
Considering the series was actually filmed in front of a live studio audience throughout its mighty 12-season run, it's a bit surprising that those moments of affable unprofessionalism didn't happen even more often. On a show that mined so much humor from stone-faced reactions to absurdity and inappropriateness, that steely commitment to keeping it together was particularly crucial and deserving of applause — and also makes the occasional slip-ups all the more entertaining to bear witness to.
Character breaks on The Big Bang Theory can be fascinating
One engrossing element of watching bloopers from a show like "The Big Bang Theory" is the window they provide into the live audience dynamic. If you're among the skeptics who doubt the veracity of the laughs on multi-camera sitcoms, watching some "TBBT" behind-the-scenes footage should be enough to change your mind: The laughs are real, and sound nearly identical to the laughs on the edited show, with the notable difference that they're clearly responding to the unscripted mayhem.
Whenever Jim Parsons or Kaley Cuoco — both particularly prone to fits of chuckling — break character, the audience laughs along with them and then applauds to reassure them that they're doing amazing. When Simon Helberg shows off a particularly hilarious impression or voice, it sometimes takes multiple attempts to shoot a take without everybody around him losing it — and the audience promptly cheers when they pull it off.
More often than not, the audience even makes the actors' jobs harder by laughing way too early, or just by laughing, period: Many jokes on "The Big Bang Theory" bank on uncomfortable silence being held for a long time, and in several bloopers, you can tell that the boisterous laugh filling the space between the straight-faced actors is pushing them over the edge. All in all, the character breaks on Looper's new video are a testament to the convivial, joyous, theatrical spirit of filming sitcoms in front of a live audience — go ahead and treat yourself to a watch on your favorite couch spot.