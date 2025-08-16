63 Times The Big Bang Theory Actors Broke The Rest Of The Cast

If you're a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," you owe it to yourself to watch Looper's new video about the funniest, most memorable moments in which actors in the show's cast cause other actors on set to break character. The sheer level of talent and chemistry in the ensemble cast was always this sitcom's greatest asset, and, like every show that lasts long enough to make modern TV history, CBS's generational megahit about a group of geek friends hanging out in Pasadena, California eventually got to a point where its performers were like family to each other.

So it's not much of a revelation that the mood on set was frequently light and humorous enough, even outside the actual taping, to make room for unscripted laugh attacks. Naturally, those character breaks didn't usually make it into the final cut of each episode, which means that we have to turn to bloopers to catch a glimpse of the stars of "The Big Bang Theory" letting other actors' performances and line deliveries get the better of them.

Considering the series was actually filmed in front of a live studio audience throughout its mighty 12-season run, it's a bit surprising that those moments of affable unprofessionalism didn't happen even more often. On a show that mined so much humor from stone-faced reactions to absurdity and inappropriateness, that steely commitment to keeping it together was particularly crucial and deserving of applause — and also makes the occasional slip-ups all the more entertaining to bear witness to.