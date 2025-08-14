Why Paige DeSorbo Left Bravo's Summer House After 7 Seasons

Paige DeSorbo has been a mainstay of Bravo's long-running reality show "Summer House" since joining the series during Season 3 in 2019. But fans who have enjoyed grabbing a window into her private world will have to stick to following her Instagram; she hasn't returned for Season 10 of the show — and the reason why seems mainly due to burnout.

"I definitely felt different leaving last summer. There was something where I had this gut feeling where I was just like, 'This is probably the last time I'll ever leave this house,'" she told Larry Crespo on the Bravo By Gays podcast. "When it came time to start thinking about [this] summer, I really just had a moment where I was like, 'Wait a minute, I can't go film a TV show. Like, I'll literally die.'"

That's understandable, since DeSorbo spent the tail end of 2024 and 2025 doing a live tour with her Giggly Squad podcast cohort Hannah Berner. The pair also wrote a New York Times bestselling book, "How to Giggle," during that time period. She also broke up with Craig Conover, a fellow Bravo celeb from "Southern Charm," after their three-year relationship tanked under pressure brought on by DeSorbo's busy career. Is it any wonder that DeSorbo needed a break — and that she's a bit too grown-up for the party-heavy mien of "Summer House"?