Why Paige DeSorbo Left Bravo's Summer House After 7 Seasons
Paige DeSorbo has been a mainstay of Bravo's long-running reality show "Summer House" since joining the series during Season 3 in 2019. But fans who have enjoyed grabbing a window into her private world will have to stick to following her Instagram; she hasn't returned for Season 10 of the show — and the reason why seems mainly due to burnout.
"I definitely felt different leaving last summer. There was something where I had this gut feeling where I was just like, 'This is probably the last time I'll ever leave this house,'" she told Larry Crespo on the Bravo By Gays podcast. "When it came time to start thinking about [this] summer, I really just had a moment where I was like, 'Wait a minute, I can't go film a TV show. Like, I'll literally die.'"
That's understandable, since DeSorbo spent the tail end of 2024 and 2025 doing a live tour with her Giggly Squad podcast cohort Hannah Berner. The pair also wrote a New York Times bestselling book, "How to Giggle," during that time period. She also broke up with Craig Conover, a fellow Bravo celeb from "Southern Charm," after their three-year relationship tanked under pressure brought on by DeSorbo's busy career. Is it any wonder that DeSorbo needed a break — and that she's a bit too grown-up for the party-heavy mien of "Summer House"?
Paige DeSorbo is concentrating on relaxing
In explaining her departure from "Summer House," Paige DeSorbo admitted to Larry Crespo that she's not the youthful party-hearty type anymore. "I wouldn't have been able to come this summer and be truly authentic," she said. "I've worked so much this year, I don't want to go out on a Friday and Saturday night. It's not my vibe anymore, and I feel like I was taking a spot from a younger girl who should have the same opportunity I had when I was 25, and she should run with it."
Yet DeSorbo added that she's willing to try another reality show sometime in the future. "I would never say never because I love being on TV. I love production. I love the entertainment industry," she explained, adding that perhaps a two-year break might be good for her. In the meantime, on top of her podcast and her promotion of that and her book, DeSorbo also has a new sleepwear line that she named after her cat, Daphne, and is acting as a brand ambassador for Dunkin' Donuts. Perhaps someday she might come back to the fold — hopefully not on a worse reality show – but for now she's flying high on her own.