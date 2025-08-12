Alien: Earth Episode 2 Features A Sly Visual Tribute To Another Iconic Horror Franchise

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Earth" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Mr. October"

The "Alien" franchise has more than enough pop culture clout to simply reference itself with callbacks to previous entries at this point. Yet, in Episode 2 of the new, critically acclaimed series, "Alien: Earth," there's a major visual homage to another franchise — specifically, Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" trilogy.

The tribute occurs when a xenomorph plans on tackling Hermit (Alex Lawther) into oblivion for getting too close to its eggs. The alien's point of view is represented by a rushing, screaming camera shot that shows it approaching its victim at top speed without revealing any of the alien itself. The rushing, running camera, the screaming sound effects, and even the flickering lights are all representative of what happens when the Unseen Force spies a soul it wants to grab in every single "Evil Dead" movie and TV show.

The xenomorph's point of view being represented this way is almost definitely a deliberate reference to Raimi's masterful horror epic, which is regularly homaged by other horror projects. What makes it even more likely that this is a purposeful tribute is that it isn't the only reference to another pop culture icon that "Alien: Earth" makes.