The Iron Man Tech Detail That Only Happened Because Of Robert Downey Jr.

When the original "Iron Man" movie came out in 2008, it not only resurrected Robert Downey Jr.'s career but also launched the game-changing franchise known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a behemoth which now encompasses dozens of blockbuster films and shows. The movie's eye-popping technology, whip-smart dialogue, and fast-paced storyline was also a real turning point for superhero films at the time.

Tony Stark/Iron Man's highly advanced suit was something to behold as well, allowing Downey's billionaire-turned-superhero to do things like rocket into space and fire advanced weapons. With technology being such an integral part of the "Iron Man" plot, it gave the film a more stylish and contemporary feel than previous superhero movies, leaving the audience at the time with a sense of awe.

But it wasn't just the big, overt components like the shiny metal suit, it was also the smaller, more subtle details that leaned into the mystique of the character. One such detail was Stark's fancy keyboard and digital interface, which look cooler and more forward-thinking due to the use of Mayan hieroglyphs and numerology. If it wasn't for Downey pushing for the ancient symbols to be included, the interface may not have been as memorable.