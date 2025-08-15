The Bones Storylines That Didn't Age Well According To Emily Deschanel

"Bones" was well-known for the firecracker relationship between Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and some genuinely twisted murder cases. But even the best show in the world can't hit it out of the park every time. To wit: Deschanel had a big issue with one of the show's regular themes in particular — its reliance on plotlines involving terrorism.

While speaking to TV Insider about coping with burnout related to the series, which she eventually overcame while rewatching episodes for her "Bones" review podcast, "Boneheads." During the course of the interview, she confessed that, "When episodes would deal with terrorism in a way and in a way that, looking back, I don't love, and I'm not sure how I felt about at the time. It might have been uncomfortable."

Since "Bones" was a show about fighting crime in a post-9/11 world, it's not shocking that some negative stereotypes ended up making their way into various scripts, resulting in some episodes fans found hard to watch. As a result, decades later, outdated portrayals of foreign terrorists still haunt our reruns. But in spite of the show's flaws, Deschanel admits that she still loves what she accomplished on the program and looks back on it with fondness.