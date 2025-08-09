The Real Reason The Bones Season 12 Lab Explosion Happened

While the bomb going off in the Jeffersonian Institute's lab may have come as a surprise to fans, especially since the lab had always made it through numerous other dangerous situations, its destruction dates back to a comment made by David Boreanaz to the show's creator, Hart Hanson, in the early days of the first season.

Speaking with Deadline to promote the series finale in 2017, Hanson shared how the idea first came up while he and Boreanaz were hanging out on set. "In Season 1, David Boreanaz, the human being, hated the lab set; he hated working on it, he didn't like it, and part of that is his sense of things, just who he is. The other part was that it wasn't Booth's place, if you know what I mean," Hanson recalled. "David and I were standing beside craft services and ... he said, 'I want to blow up this lab.'"

Hanson promised that if the show managed to stay on the air for a while and they were given enough advance notice about the show's ending – meaning if they knew it would be the last season — they would "destroy the lab" in the series finale. He kept his promise, blowing up a place in which the characters had experienced death, heartache, joy, and more than one safety lockdown for 12 seasons.