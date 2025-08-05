King Of The Hill Revival: Why Hank Hill Suddenly Likes Soccer In Episode 5

Contains spoilers for "King of the Hill" Season 14, Episode 5 — "New Ref In Town"

Hank Hill used to absolutely revile soccer as a game. In "Three Coaches and a Bobby," Episode 12 from Season 3, he openly rips the sport apart as unmasculine compared to American football and was dismayed by Bobby's interest in it. But in "New Ref in Town," we learn that Hank's been up to some soccer-watching during his time in Saudi Arabia. What's more, it's completely turned his opinion of the sport around — but he's too ashamed to admit it.

At first, Hank subsumes his interest in coaching for Luke Jr.'s team — which puts him in direct conflict with Boomhauer. Then, when Peggy finds out, it turns out to be a boost to their sex lives while they keep the truth under wraps. But Dale's picked up on Hank's new interest in the sport, and, thinking he's been "turned" due to his time in Saudi Arabia, he convinces Bill to help him kidnap "this" Hank to find the real one.

In the end, Hank declares himself proud to call himself a fan of the footie — which shouldn't be too much of a surprise since this isn't the first time he's managed to open his mind and let new ideas in.