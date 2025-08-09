Only One Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Has A 100% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

For decades, Austrian actor (and former Mr. Olympia) Arnold Schwarzenegger has thrilled audiences with his imposing physique and explosive screen presence. Though he made his big screen debut in the 1970 curio "Hercules in New York" (credited there as "Arnold Strong"), Schwarzenegger became an international celebrity with the 1977 bodybuilding docudrama "Pumping Iron." Schwarzenegger later became a legendary action movie star with hits like "Conan the Barbarian," "Predator," and "True Lies." But only one Arnold Schwarzenegger film has ever scored an illustrious 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes: the 1984 cyberpunk masterpiece "The Terminator."

One of director James Cameron's earliest and best films, "The Terminator" follows a cyborg assassin (Schwarzenegger) as it travels back in time from a dystopian future to the Los Angeles of 1984. Skynet, a malicious artificial intelligence, has given the Terminator one mission: kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). A seemingly ordinary waitress, Sarah is the future mother of John Connor, a revolutionary leader who is all that stands between Skynet and humanity's annihilation. Luckily for Sarah, John has sent a human mercenary, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), back in time as well to protect her.

An intense, nerve-shredding, and time-bending thrill ride, "The Terminator" is now considered one of the best science fiction movies of all time. In addition to dramatically raising Cameron's profile as a director and giving Schwarzenegger what is possibly his most iconic role, "The Terminator" has inspired sequels, a television show, comic books, video games, and even a Netflix anime series.