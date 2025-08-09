12 Best TV Shows Like Chernobyl

The HBO original series "Chernobyl" chronicled the remarkable true story of the titular city's nuclear meltdown in 1986. But "Chernobyl" is no disaster series — instead it's a five-episode drama that explores the Soviet government's role in the disaster and the fallout from their failure. From poorly-planned safety precautions to a lack of oversight and a desire to maintain the illusion of stability, the story takes a hard look at what really happened and who is to blame.

In the series, Jared Harris stars as Valery Legasov, who supervised the initial cleanup of the accident site, while Stellan Skarsgård plays Boris Shcherbina, the man tasked with investigating the cause of the disaster. With the Cold War raging, much of the series emphasizes the government's attempts to cover up and downplay the disaster for fear of making the Soviet regime appear weak. They also have concerns that their American rivals might take advantage of their vulnerability should the truth be known.

A gripping drama filled with nerve-wracking suspense, "Chernobyl" may have been just five episodes, but it still managed to earn a whole slew of Emmy nominations, taking home the trophy for outstanding limited series. It's is certainly not the only show of its kind, though, and we've found a dozen more that should satisfy you if you loved "Chernobyl."