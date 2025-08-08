This 2025 Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller Is Perfect For Fans Of Escape Room

Released in 2019, "Escape Room" comes from the subgenre of horror flicks that put its protagonists into a confined space and tortures them until they can find a way out. Cult classics like Vincenzo Natali's "Cube" used this idea to perfection, and "Saw" (which was partially inspired by a real-life criminal case) took the idea further and turned it into a vehicle to showcase excessive gore. The genre's small number of different locations and simple, high-concept premise make it appealing for telling scary stories on a limited budget, so it's no wonder that the concept has been a favorite of indie horror for years.

"Escape Room" begins with a group of friends going on an innocent excursion to a puzzle-based escape room attraction. But they quickly discover that the escape room is no mere game, and whoever is operating it seems to take a perverse delight in forcing the participants into life-or-death situations — with very real and very horrific consequences. To find their way out, they have to do some serious puzzle solving, gather clues, and make deductions that will hopefully lead them to safety — but they'll have to work quickly, or else none of them will be left alive. It all culminates in a jaw-dropping ending that will have you asking just one inescapable question: "What movie should I watch next?"

If you've already seen "Cube," you may be looking for similar options to add to your list. To answer the question of what to queue up, consider the 2025 Netflix film "Brick," a German-language horror story that feels like a mix of the best movies the genre has to offer.