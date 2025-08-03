The Underrated Josh Holloway HBO Max Series Lost Fans Need To Watch

It's not easy to stand out among an ensemble cast of a series like "Lost," but Josh Holloway stole just about every scene he was in as James "Sawyer" Ford, the book-loving conman with a heart of gold encased in a salty exterior. Whether he was taunting the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 with an endless stream of nicknames or betraying his hidden good side by heroically jumping into action, Sawyer turned out to be one of the best things to come out of that doomed Sydney-LAX flight, thanks in no small part to the Josh Holloway's wonderfully dynamic portrayal.

His "Lost" character met a disappointing flash-sideways ending, and Holloway seemed to vanish after that. However, he's made a quiet but successful return to TV in recent years, most notably in the charming and underrated HBO Max show "Duster." Debuting in 2025, the action-packed, muscle car-heavy crime series draws on and delightfully pays homage to neo-Western and grindhouse films without feeling derivative. Holloway stars as seasoned getaway driver Jim Ellis, who uses a 1970 Plymouth Duster. His world becomes complicated by ambitious rookie FBI agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson), the first Black woman in the bureau at the time of her 1972 hiring.

Packed full of heart-stopping car chases, stunt-heavy fight scenes, snappy dialogue, and a cast of vividly drawn characters, this colorful period action drama feels right at home next to the likes of "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Starsky & Hutch," "Smokey and the Bandit," and "The Rockford Files." And, on top of the ever-charming Holloway taking front and center as the story's lovable rogue Jim, "Lost" co-creator J.J. Abrams is one of the show's co-writers and creators, so "Duster" really is a treat for "Lost" fans.