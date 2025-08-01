This 2023 Gerard Butler Action Movie On Netflix Deserves Your Attention

Few actors working today can put butts in seats by their name alone, but fans of the genre still have at least one movie star they can trust to always deliver on the promise of a fun roller coaster ride: one of our greatest modern action heroes, Gerard Butler. Over the past decade, Butler — who made a name for himself during the late 2000s in fan favorite films like "300" and "Machine Gun Preacher" — has become the go-to actor for fans looking for some solid spectacle and cheap thrills.

Not all of his movies are great, but you know exactly what you're getting and they rarely disappoint, making him perhaps the perfect star in the age of streaming. So while one of his latest action movies — the airplane thriller "Plane" — didn't blow the doors off the box office when it landed in theaters in January 2023, it's since become a hit on Netflix, peaking at No. 1 on the service's Top 10 a little more than two years later. This simply-titled, gung-ho slugfest, co-starring Mike Colter of "Evil" fame, might just be one of Butler's best action vehicles — which is saying quite a bit for the star of "Olympus Has Fallen," "Greenland," and "Geostorm."