The Only Actor To Guest Star In All 12 Seasons Of Bones

Following his long-running role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel," where he played a vampire private investigator, actor David Boreanaz got a fresh start in 2005 as another type of investigator on the long-running police procedural "Bones." There, he played FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth alongside Emily Deschanel as Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan. Together, they served as one of television's best police duos (and romantic couples) for an impressive 12 seasons.

Like many shows of its kind, from "Law & Order" to "NCIS" and beyond, "Bones" featured regular guest stars and plenty of recurring characters. Notable names like Aldis Hodge, Michelle Hurd, and Bokeem Woodbine showed up in single-episode appearances, while stars like Freddie Prinze, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, and Katheryn Winnick turned up in recurring roles across multiple episodes and seasons.

With such a long run, though, few actors outside of the principal cast were given the opportunity to appear in every one of the series' 12 seasons. In fact, only one person managed to achieve this feat: prolific character actor Patricia Belcher. She played federal prosecutor Caroline Julian, a confident, no-nonsense lawyer who works in the US Attorney's office. She shows up in a total of 55 episodes, arriving for the first time late in the show's Season 1, an appearance that ended up kicking off her run as a recurring character. She may have only participated in a handful of episodes each year, but she ended up being one of the audience's favorite characters, a stalwart presence who seemed like she was always there, whether you saw her or not.