The Chevy Chase Movie That Made John Carpenter Want To Stop Directing

With the release of "Halloween" in 1978, John Carpenter announced himself as a new master of horror, and he spent the 1980s honing his skills as the premiere maker of low-budget genre fare. Movies like "Escape from New York," "The Thing," "Starman," "Big Trouble in Little China," and "They Live" proved his skills not just at horror, but at action, sci-fi, and comedy as well.

Yet his career hit a snag in the 1990s with a film that very nearly caused him to stop directing altogether: the 1992 Chevy Chase vehicle "Memoirs of an Invisible Man." On paper, the fantastical comedy-drama about a San Francisco stock analyst (Chase) who becomes invisible after a factory mishap seemed right up Carpenter's alley. Yet the famously candid auteur didn't mince words about what an unpleasant experience the movie was for him.

While Carpenter told Variety in 2023 that he directed "Memoirs" because "it gave me a chance to make a quasi-serious movie," he added that the film's production was torturous. "It was a horror show," he explained. "I really wanted to quit the business after that movie. God, I don't want to talk about why, but let's just say there were personalities on that film ... he shall not be named who needs to be killed. No, no, no, that's terrible. He needs to be set on fire. No, no, no. Anyway, it's all fine. I survived it." So what the heck happened?