The Daisy Ridley Action Movie Star Wars Fans Need To Watch

When she was announced as the lead in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," few fans had heard of Daisy Ridley, the British star cast to play Jedi-in-training Rey. A true up-and-comer, Ridley had few roles under her belt at the time, most of which were small — sometimes non-speaking — parts in single episodes of UK television shows like "Casualty," "Toasts of London," and "Mr. Selfridge." With a major role in a blockbuster movie series, most probably pegged Ridley to become Hollywood's next big British import.

Unfortunately, since leading the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, though, Daisy Ridley has struggled to find successful projects to star in. Her biggest film since 2015 has been "Murder on the Orient Express," the first movie she shot after "The Force Awakens." In the eight years since, however, it's been flop after flop. In fact, most of her more recent films haven't even received wide releases. Her biggest role was the critically derided post-apocalyptic sci-fi action movie "Chaos Walking," while her lesser projects were box office bombs like "Sometimes I Think About Dying," "Magpie," and "Young Woman and the Sea" — movies few people saw, and even fewer have heard of.

In 2025, however, her latest project, "Cleaner," is turning heads. While it wasn't a barn burner at the box office and flew under most people's radar when it was released in cinemas — probably because it too failed to receive a wide release — it's suddenly doing big numbers on Netflix.