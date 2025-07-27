What Was In The Briefcase In Pulp Fiction? Here's What We Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

1994 was a remarkable year that offered moviegoers the now-beloved classics "Clerks," "The Lion King," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "Forrest Gump." It was also the year Quentin Tarantino's crime thriller "Pulp Fiction" hit theaters. A Los Angeles-set collection of vignettes that was a hit with critics and audiences, it ultimately lost the best picture Oscar to "Forrest Gump," and Tarantino watched Robert Zemeckis take home the best director statuette as well. The seemingly disjointed scenes that made up the film (originally including one that was so disgusting, it had to be cut from the film) were tied together with a few plot threads, including a mysterious briefcase that is the property of gangster boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames).

The briefcase is a classic movie MacGuffin: an object that drives a film's plot while remaining to some degree a mystery to the audience. We're introduced to the case when Wallace's henchmen, Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta, who saw his career resurrected by the film), reclaim it from a group of young men who stole it, in the same scene where Jules delivers his memorable biblical refrain for the first time.

The case is protected by the combination "666" and casts a warm yellow glow on Vincent's face when he opens it, but beyond that, the audience knows only that it is extremely valuable to Marsellus, and thus to Jules and Vincent as well. The only description we get from a character in the film is a sarcastic claim from Jules that "my boss' dirty laundry" is in the case. There has been plenty of speculation to go along with a few confirmed tidbits about the contents of the briefcase over the last 30-plus years, information we've gathered and organized below.