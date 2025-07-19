The NeverEnding Story Remake: Everything We Know So Far

When news of this project broke, producers were quick to stress that this wasn't going to be a remake of the 1984 movie, but a more faithful adaptation of Michael Ende's original book. Wolfgang Petersen's "The NeverEnding Story" was different from the book in several ways, which famously annoyed Ende — in fact, the author publicly blasted the film and didn't want his name to appear in the credits. He referred to it as "that revolting movie" during a press conference in Germany (via People), adding: "The makers of the film simply did not understand the book at all. They just wanted to make money."

Ende's biggest beef with the 1984 film was that it deviated too far from his original story, only covering the first half of the book and changing crucial plot points (1990's "The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter" is based on the second half of the book, while 1994's "The NeverEnding Story III" is a totally original story). He even attempted to sue the production to have some scenes cut at one stage. This backlash is likely what made it extremely difficult for anyone after that to secure the rights to the novel, despite Ende passing away in 1995.

Staying true to the novel is going to be a big part of the reboot according to See-Saw's Iain Canning. "The story is both timely and timeless, and really has an opportunity to be told in a fresh way," the producer told Variety. "And part of the specialness of the book is that you can go back to it at different ages in your life and find different levels of meaning. So how wonderful that we have this opportunity to do a fresh perspective that will have new layers and meanings."