15 Best Shows Like The Lincoln Lawyer

Based on a series of novels by author Michael Connelly, "The Lincoln Lawyer" was first adapted into a 2011 feature film starring Matthew McConaughey. In 2022, TV producer David E. Kelley brought the novel to the small screen in a Netflix original series, this time starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a dedicated defense attorney in Los Angeles who rides around town in — and works out of — his signature car, a Lincoln Navigator.

A stalwart defender of "the little guy," Mickey Haller is an investigator and a charming, charismatic lawyer unlike any other. With a mix of good humor, a dapper look, and a can-do attitude, he's made "The Lincoln Lawyer" one of the biggest hits on Netflix. But he's certainly not the only hero of his type: He is just the latest in a long line of do-gooders on TV who make it their mission to see justice done for those who the system often leaves behind.

In the long history of television, there are countless similar shows that revolve around a hero hoping to help the underdog, whether they're a lawyer, a sworn protector of the people, or just an ordinary citizen who wants to assist those in need. So if you've enjoyed "The Lincoln Lawyer" and are wondering what to watch next, check out these 15 shows.