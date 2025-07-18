How To Watch The Hannibal Lecter Movies In Order

"The Silence of the Lambs" made waves upon its release, winning five of its seven nominations at the Academy Awards in 1991. Based on the book of the same name by Thomas Harris, the movie follows FBI agent Clarice Starling's (Jodie Foster) communications with a serial killer who cannibalized his victims as she tries to solve a difficult case. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), the cannibal in question, is nothing like she expects; everything about him is unnerving, from how he speaks to the way he never appears to blink.

Lecter and Clarice find themselves in a dynamic that relies entirely on the FBI agent being vulnerable while Lecter talks in riddles. Some of his words make sense, and they do help Starling in her search for a different killer, but not without causing her to think about her own life and past. As the films continue, Lecter's life story plays out, showing audiences his work as a psychiatrist and his time in medical school.

What is the best way to watch the Hannibal Lecter movies in order? While you could watch them chronologically, watching the films in the order that they were released is the best way to go.