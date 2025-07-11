Reservoir Dogs Actors You May Not Know Are Dead

"Reservoir Dogs" came to help define not only both indie movies and crime films but cinema itself for an entire generation. It also put writer-director Quentin Tarantino on the map — even though his true breakthrough came by way of "Pulp Fiction" two years later, and only then did "Reservoir Dogs" retroactively get the full attention and acclaim it truly deserved. On top of all that, with the possible exception of Harvey Keitel, every cast member either counts "Reservoir Dogs" as their breakthrough role, the role that pushed them over into mainstream recognition, or the role that helped introduce them to a whole new generation.

As time has passed, several members of the legendary ensemble that helped bring "Reservoir Dogs" to life have unfortunately passed away. Some were steadily working actors who continued to amass roles in the years after — including one that had several more major collaborations with Tarantino — while others were already in the twilight of their careers and only appeared in a few more projects. From guys who were part of the main crew of "Reservoir Dogs" and had their own color-coded nicknames, to characters who were outside that group but still served an important role within the relatively small cast, these are the actors from Tarantino's feature directorial debut that are no longer with us.