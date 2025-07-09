The Old Guard 3 - Will It Happen?

If you're a fan of "The Old Guard" and its sequel, you've probably found yourself asking why there's been nothing official on a third film yet. At least part of that question might be answered by the unfavorable critical response to "The Old Guard 2." Fans loved "The Old Guard" and critics were even more supportive of it: On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an audience score of 70% and a critical rating of 80%. The first film also has a "generally favorable" score on Metacritic, where it's rated at 70. The response was pretty positive across the board, but the same cannot be said of the follow-up.

Viewers and critics were not happy about how "The Old Guard 2" turned out. It has a telling 37% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the pro reviews are even more damning: The sequel has a lowly 24% on the Tomatometer. On Metacritic, it's classed as "mixed or average" with a rating of 44, but the user rating paints a grim picture at just 3.9, which puts it in the "generally unfavorable" category. There was also a drop in IMDb scores: The first film has a 6.7 rating, while the sequel has a 5.1.

However, none of this has stopped people from streaming "The Old Guard 2" on Netflix. The film dropped on July 2, 2025, and, as of this writing on July 9, it's the most popular film on Netflix, holding the top spot on the streaming giant's global and American charts. This bodes well for a third film. The powers that be are likely waiting for the dust to settle before making a decision on whether or not to continue the franchise. Fans will have to hope that the streaming figures outweigh the negative reviews.