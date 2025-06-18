The Only Recap You Need Before The Old Guard 2
After a five-year wait, the anticipated sequel to "The Old Guard" is finally set to hit Netflix, which means audiences will finally get to find out how Andy (Charlize Theron) is coping with the loss of her immortality. (If you need a more comprehensive breakdown of everything that happened in "The Old Guard," look no further — all you have to do is scroll up to watch Looper's recap.)
Adapted from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's Image Comics series of the same name, "The Old Guard" follows Andromache of Scythia, aka Andy, Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), and Nicky (Luca Marinelli), millennia-old warriors who get by in modern times by acting as mercenaries. Their world changes when they take a job from James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a CIA operative who sends the team to the Sudan on a rescue mission before he's revealed to be turncoat. While rescuing newly found immortal Nile Freeman (KiKi Layne), the team tries to outrun Copley, who plans to unlock the demi-immortals' mysterious collective healing factor for his own gain.
"The Old Guard" was a big critical hit, being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80 percent approval score. Audiences loved it too, and it showed in the film's Netflix numbers. The movie became one of the platform's most popular original streaming offerings ever, with 78 million households viewing it in its first four weeks of existence. On July 2, fans will catch up with Andy and learn all about how she's coping with the events of the first film when "The Old Guard 2" debuts.
The Old Guard 2 will see Andy grapple with her mortality
Per Netflix's description of "The Old Guard 2," when the movie begins, Andy is coping with life sans immortality as best she can. Booker remains in exile after betraying the group at the end of "The Old Guard," and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) still wants to kill Andy after her millennia-old betrayal — but a new threat arrives in the form of a fresh mystery. Facing the biggest threat of their very long lives, the team turns to Tuah (Henry Golding) for help. Tuah may be the only one who knows why Andy and the team have been blessed — and cursed — with the type of immortality they have.
If you're interested in a rundown of small details in "The Old Guard" that you may have missed, we also have you covered. Looper's small details piece combined with our above recap video will tell you everything you need to know before "The Old Guard 2" makes a splash on July 2, only on Netflix.