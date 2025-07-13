Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Improvised One Of Spock's Most Important Lines

"Star Trek" began in 1966, and when it debuted — in the era before sprawling franchises — it's hard to imagine anyone was thinking about stories they'd be telling 15 years later, let alone six decades later. Nevertheless, here we are, and looking back, it's fun to realize that so much of the show's deep lore can be traced to single lines that were quickly written on the day of shooting or improvised by the actors. Star Leonard Nimoy is responsible for more than one of these occurrences, having been credited for inventing both the Vulcan salute and the iconic nerve pinch — but that's not all.

Almost exactly a decade after the show came to a close in 1969, "Star Trek" arrived in movie theaters, with Paramount Pictures eager to capitalize on the sudden success of science fiction thanks to "Star Wars." By the second movie, though, Nimoy was ready to take off the pointed ears for good and send the role of Spock out the airlock. He was so ready to retire from the franchise that, in order for him to appear in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," the star asked that Spock be killed off. Reluctantly, the studio agreed, and in one of the most emotional movie deaths ever filmed, Spock sacrificed himself to save the Enterprise. But then Nimoy reconsidered.

Having had a positive experience filming the 1982 sequel, Nimoy decided he wasn't quite ready to say goodbye and wanted to leave the option open for a return. And with just one word, Nimoy made sure he had that option, saving Spock from death and adding to "Star Trek" lore in the process.