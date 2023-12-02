Star Trek: Spock's Vulcan Nerve Pinch Explained

Since it came to fruition back in the 1960s, the "Star Trek" franchise has endured as a staple of science fiction. In fact, some parts of the program have transcended the fandom itself, with the late Leonard Nimoy's Mr. Spock contributing quite a few. Alongside his legendary "Live long and prosper" line and his Vulcan salute hand gesture, the Vulcan nerve pinch is one of the character's most recognizable elements.

The Vulcan nerve pinch is a simple maneuver that entails applying pressure to someone where their neck meets their shoulder. In most cases, the move is capable of rendering the individual on the receiving end temporarily unconscious almost as soon as it is applied. It has been a part of Spock's repertoire since the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "The Enemy Within," where he uses it to incapacitate a duplicate of his fellow USS Enterprise crew member Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner).

Following this use of the move, it returns for various "Star Trek" franchise entries, with other characters using it in tense situations. Naturally, its iconic nature has led it to be parodied in various movies and TV shows as well. As if the Vulcan nerve pinch isn't notable enough on its own as a piece of "Star Trek" history, the story behind its creation is pretty fascinating, too.