What Tusken Raiders Look Like Under Their Masks In Star Wars

The world was first introduced to Tusken Raiders in "Star Wars," where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) referred to them as "Sand People." Later information revealed that to be a pejorative term, as they're known primarily as Tuskens. In the decades since the first film in George Lucas' sci-fi epic arrived in theaters, the "Star Wars" expanded universe has revealed much about the enigmatic people who call Tatooine their home planet. In addition to debuting several named characters, they've also been unmasked, revealing their faces in various media.

The first time a Tusken Raider was seen without their mask came in the 1997 video game "Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II," where they had cat-like features and light grey fur. This group was called the Grave Tuskens, but they no longer exist— at least not in "Star Wars" canon. When Disney acquired the franchise in 2012, the company implemented several drastic changes. Most notably, the House of Mouse relegated nearly all of the expanded universe to the newly dubbed "Star Wars Legends," removing them from canon.

While this made it easier for Disney to keep track of everything moving forward, it wiped away nearly four decades of lore, which many fans didn't appreciate. Since every previous depiction of unmasked Tuskens is no longer part of the franchise's canon, many wonder what they look like now. Disney has yet to offer any examples of an unmasked Tusken, but that's okay — there's still Legends to enjoy, and from there, it's possible to see what they looked like before Disney took over and changed the "Star Wars" franchise.