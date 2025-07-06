How Old Is Wonder Woman? Her DC Comics Age Explained

Wonder Woman made her DC Comics debut in 1942's "All-Star Comics" #8, and she's since become one of the pillars of the DC universe. Comic books play fast and loose with timelines, but after more than 80 years of fighting evil and protecting Earth, how old is Wonder Woman today?

It turns out that's one of the most difficult Wonder Woman questions to answer. She's an Amazon from the mystical island of Themyscira, so while she might look human, she isn't. She's immortal, and after reaching adulthood her body stops aging. The comics are never quite clear on how much time Wonder Woman spends living in Themyscira before coming to our world for the first time, and they disagree about when exactly Wonder Woman left her homeland. In the comics she has about half a dozen origin stories that have all been canon at one point or another.

As far as appearances go, DC's strongest female hero is almost always depicted as being in her 20s, but she could be hundreds or even thousands of years old in reality. Like so many other things in comic book lore, the truth depends on the story you're reading.