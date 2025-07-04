The Only Recap You Need Before Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set to premiere its third season on July 17, 2025, and if the trailer is any indication, the show appears poised to ramp up from an already action-packed Season 2. If you've forgotten what came before, you can catch up on everything by watching our recap video, which will answer any questions you have about the first two seasons. It's also a great way to prepare for Season 3 without setting aside 16 hours to binge what came before.

Season 1 saw many of the characters introduced in "Star Trek: Discovery" take their place aboard the USS Enterprise, commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). He and his crew, which is made up of highly skilled and familiar Starfleet officers, explore the galaxy, one star system at a time. Unlike "Discovery," which uses each season to tell a single overarching story, "Strange New Worlds" returns to the standard "Star Trek" formula of episodic adventures that cover specific themes as many of the franchise's tropes come into focus.

"Strange New Worlds" continues this practice through Season 2, which picks up after the arrest of Number One (Rebecca Romijn) after it's revealed that she comes from a society of genetic engineers. The Gorn continue to plague the Enterprise crew, culminating in the capture of several members at the end of "Strange New Worlds" Season 2. It will be up to Captain Pike to rescue them, but in doing so, he'll have to choose between following orders and doing what he thinks is right.