The Only Recap You Need Before Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set to premiere its third season on July 17, 2025, and if the trailer is any indication, the show appears poised to ramp up from an already action-packed Season 2. If you've forgotten what came before, you can catch up on everything by watching our recap video, which will answer any questions you have about the first two seasons. It's also a great way to prepare for Season 3 without setting aside 16 hours to binge what came before.
Season 1 saw many of the characters introduced in "Star Trek: Discovery" take their place aboard the USS Enterprise, commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). He and his crew, which is made up of highly skilled and familiar Starfleet officers, explore the galaxy, one star system at a time. Unlike "Discovery," which uses each season to tell a single overarching story, "Strange New Worlds" returns to the standard "Star Trek" formula of episodic adventures that cover specific themes as many of the franchise's tropes come into focus.
"Strange New Worlds" continues this practice through Season 2, which picks up after the arrest of Number One (Rebecca Romijn) after it's revealed that she comes from a society of genetic engineers. The Gorn continue to plague the Enterprise crew, culminating in the capture of several members at the end of "Strange New Worlds" Season 2. It will be up to Captain Pike to rescue them, but in doing so, he'll have to choose between following orders and doing what he thinks is right.
With the Gorn dealt with, the Enterprise focuses on new adventures
"Strange New Worlds" has established itself as a critically acclaimed and audience-adored series that reinvents classic "Star Trek" in a new and enjoyable way while embracing one aspect of the original show better than the rest of the franchise. In terms of viewership, Paramount+ says that it was the most-watched "Trek" series over its first three months. In short, it's a success, and while the third season is about to hit Paramount+, the fourth and fifth seasons are in development, with Season 5 set to conclude the series.
Season 3 kicks off with the conclusion of the Enterprise's conflict with the Gorn, but while the episode titles have been released, it's unclear what fans can expect moving forward. The trailer suggests that the crew will begin enjoying the Holodeck, which "Next Generation" fans might be surprised to learn first debuted in "The Animated Series'" 1974 episode "The Practical Joker." The Season 3 teaser also suggests that the crew goes all-in on a whodunit-style murder mystery between their interstellar adventures.
Regardless of how the series handles the Enterprise's five-year mission moving forward, odds are the fans will enjoy it. While the series dipped slightly on Rotten Tomatoes with Season 2, Season 3 is already tracking at 91% in early reviews, indicating Trekkies should expect that more top-shelf entertainment is on the way. You can check it out when "Strange New Worlds" Season 3 begins airing on Paramount+ on July 17, 2025. The first two seasons are available on the streamer right now, but for a concise summary, check out our recap video above.