How Old Was Taylor Lautner In Every Twilight Movie?

The "Twilight" movies are iconic for an entire generation, from the bright red vampire eyes to the idea that the wolf shifters could imprint on anyone, no matter how old they were. Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) love story spoke to both readers and audiences as she continually asked Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) to make her a vampire and he repeatedly said no. It was only after she promised to marry him that he agreed, but that just opened a new can of worms for the couple.

Bella's other love interest, Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner, made an impact of his own. Fans had their own opinions on who Bella should choose, especially during the events of "New Moon." While Edward is the shiny new guy she meets at school, Jacob is someone she grew up hanging out with before moving to Arizona. They have history, and a childhood friends-to-lovers arc always makes for a great story.

Unlike many of the actors playing teen characters today, Lautner was actually 16 years old when he was cast as Jacob. He was the same age as his character, growing up with him as Jacob takes on a larger role within his community. With filming happening in quick succession through 2011, he spent his late teens portraying the wolf shifter.