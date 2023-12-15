Why Twilight Producers 'Fired' Taylor Lautner And How He Changed Their Minds

Taylor Lautner will likely always be remembered for playing teenager-turned-werewolf Jacob Black in the "Twilight" films. But as he revealed not long ago, he was very nearly recast after appearing in the very first movie.

Lautner recently appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where the actor admitted that he almost lost the role. "Yeah, they called me and said, 'Thank you for your participation, but we are recasting you for the rest of the franchise,'" Lautner told Cooper. Apparently, the creative team behind "Twilight" was going to have Lautner play Jacob briefly in "Twilight" and bring back an older actor for "Twilight: New Moon," in which Jacob — a friend and potential love interest for Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and rival of vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — has a much larger role.

"Their plan was to just cast a regular 16-year-old, which I was at the time, and then they were going to cast someone in their mid-twenties to be Jacob for the rest of the franchise," Lautner continued. "I had to fight for my role in the franchise and thankfully I had already hit the gym the second we finished filming the first movie."