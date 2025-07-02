Who Is Marvel's Zelma Stanton? The Ironheart Character Explained

Contains spoilers for "Ironheart" Episode 4 — "Bad Magic"

Even with a full "Ironheart" recap, the Disney+ series still throws a few surprises the audience's way. Once Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) realizes The Hood's (Anthony Ramos) abilities defy scientific explanations, she needs to go into the supernatural. Her mother, Ronnie (Anji White), takes her to a friend, Madeleine Stanton (Cree Summer), who's pretty spiritual, but it soon becomes clear Ronnie doesn't know the half of it. Madeleine's daughter Zelma (Regan Aliyah) is fairly advanced in the mystical arts and transports them to another realm, namely the Western Cortex of Neverish. She's a sorcerer, and she's a relatively new addition to Marvel Comics canon who nonetheless now has a live-action adaptation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zelma Stanton first appeared in 2015's "Doctor Strange" Vol 4 #1 from Jason Aaron, Chris Bachalo, Tim Townsend, Al Vey, and Mark Irwin. The two end up spending quite a bit of time together during this storyline, including fending off an attack from the Empirikul cult and surviving on Weirdworld, where Zelma helps nurse Doctor Strange back to health after he gets poisoned. Even though he offers her a chance to go back to a normal life at the end of everything, she decides to become his apprentice and eventually oversees the Strange Academy, a school that helps young children refine their magical prowess. Probably best not to expect this Doctor Strange story ever to make it to the big screen.

It doesn't seem like the MCU's Zelma has met Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) yet, as evidenced by how she refers to Kamar-Taj, where Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) train new sorcerers, as her "reach school." However, it does set the stage for her meeting Strange down the road.